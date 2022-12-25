Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQX shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

EQX opened at $3.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.09 and a beta of 1.02. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. Research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 50.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Equinox Gold by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,504,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 256,217 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

