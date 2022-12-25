Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $82.45 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00007630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $82.45 million and approximately $638,494.34 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,905.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000451 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00409498 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021370 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002136 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00857782 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00096161 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00601119 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005910 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00256791 BTC.
About Ergo
Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 63,920,742 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ergo
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.