ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ESSA Bancorp to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ESSA opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15. ESSA Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.63 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESSA Bancorp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESSA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 94.1% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,088 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 370,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 46,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.