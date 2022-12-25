Evensky & Katz LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 241,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.88 and its 200-day moving average is $195.57.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.