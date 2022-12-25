Evensky & Katz LLC Invests $3.91 Million in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 131,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,000. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Evensky & Katz LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.76. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $35.46.

