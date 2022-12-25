Evensky & Katz LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.