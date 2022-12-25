Evensky & Katz LLC Makes New $575,000 Investment in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPD)

Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. Evensky & Katz LLC owned 0.18% of iPath Shiller CAPE ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $499,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. bought a new stake in iPath Shiller CAPE ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $4,266,000.

iPath Shiller CAPE ETN Stock Performance

Shares of CAPD stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. iPath Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69.

