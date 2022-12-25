Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 745 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.