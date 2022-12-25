Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Financial Survey

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Shared Hospital Services and Exact Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Shared Hospital Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Exact Sciences 0 4 8 0 2.67

Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $64.86, suggesting a potential upside of 28.56%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than American Shared Hospital Services.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

American Shared Hospital Services has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Exact Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Shared Hospital Services $17.63 million 0.98 $190,000.00 $0.21 13.38 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 5.07 -$595.63 million ($4.10) -12.30

American Shared Hospital Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Shared Hospital Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Shared Hospital Services and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Shared Hospital Services 6.71% 5.78% 3.25% Exact Sciences -35.73% -22.10% -11.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 29.7% of American Shared Hospital Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Exact Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About American Shared Hospital Services

(Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia. It also provides financing services for Leksell Gamma Knife units. In addition, the company offers proton beam radiation therapy services in Orlando, Florida and Long Beach, California, as well as offers planning, installation, reimbursement, and marketing support services to its customers. As of December 31, 2021, it had 115 operating Gamma Knife units located in the United States, as well as two in South America in Lima, Peru and Guayaquil, Ecuador. The company also operates one PBRT system. American Shared Hospital Services was founded in 1980 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

