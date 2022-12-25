Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) is FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s 6th Largest Position

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,417 shares during the period. Executive Network Partnering accounts for approximately 2.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Executive Network Partnering worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPC. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 1st quarter worth $15,194,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,400,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,985 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,173,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 672,242 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,526,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 582,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 376,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Executive Network Partnering in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.
Executive Network Partnering Company Profile
Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
