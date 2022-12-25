FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,923 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,978,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 298,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,002,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

EFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. The stock had a trading volume of 12,536,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,601,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average of $62.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

