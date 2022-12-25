FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,478. The company’s fifty day moving average is $280.87 and its 200 day moving average is $283.52. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

