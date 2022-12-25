FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 576.9% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 50.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,217,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $81,727.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,853.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,136 shares of company stock valued at $28,387,269 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,821,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,694,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $260.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

