FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ADBE traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.45. 1,629,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,367. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.35.
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
