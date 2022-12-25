FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 0.9% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe Trading Up 0.6 %

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

ADBE traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $338.45. 1,629,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,367. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $582.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $353.35.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

