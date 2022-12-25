FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Purchases 2,769 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Comcast were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 13,438 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,613 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 143,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.55.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.14. 12,383,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,091,466. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.