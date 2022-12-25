FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $179.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price target on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FDX opened at $175.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.30. FedEx has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $266.79.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,633,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,754,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after buying an additional 554,395 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

