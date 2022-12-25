Ferguson plc (LON:FERG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £118.06 ($143.42).

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.99) to GBX 9,630 ($116.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($151.85) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £114 ($138.48) price target on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of LON:FERG opened at £102.85 ($124.94) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9,841.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,762.62. The stock has a market cap of £21.36 billion and a PE ratio of 1,243.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ferguson has a one year low of GBX 8,602 ($104.49) and a one year high of £136.40 ($165.69).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.74%.

In other news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.22 ($126.60), for a total transaction of £2,173,612.32 ($2,640,442.57). In other news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.22 ($126.60), for a total transaction of £2,173,612.32 ($2,640,442.57). Also, insider Bill Brundage sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,426 ($114.50), for a total value of £477,898.20 ($580,537.17).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

