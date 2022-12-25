Fetch.ai One Day Volume Reaches $25.49 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0976 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 10.9% against the dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $79.92 million and $25.49 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00069618 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00053827 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000992 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001731 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00008021 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00022568 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

