First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FNWB opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $144.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.76.

First Northwest Bancorp Announces Dividend

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Northwest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 48.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Northwest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 29,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.