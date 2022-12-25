First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by Northstar Asset Management LLC

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 810.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,861 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11,657.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,723,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,543,000 after buying an additional 1,708,981 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,084,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,451,000 after buying an additional 1,462,745 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,852,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,269,000 after buying an additional 306,035 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,302,000.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day moving average of $41.10. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $53.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

