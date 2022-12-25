FlatQube Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $19.97 Million (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $19.97 million and $2,269.73 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlatQube token can now be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00007943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FlatQube has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FlatQube Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.34304813 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $861.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

