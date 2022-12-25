FlatQube Price Hits $1.34 on Exchanges (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One FlatQube token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00007983 BTC on exchanges. FlatQube has a total market capitalization of $20.10 million and approximately $1,937.55 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,949,499 tokens. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FlatQube is flatqube.io.

FlatQube Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 1.34304813 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $861.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the exchanges listed above.

