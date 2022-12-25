Floki Inu (FLOKI) Trading 1% Higher This Week

Floki Inu (FLOKI) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Floki Inu token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Floki Inu has a total market capitalization of $82.07 million and $4.28 million worth of Floki Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Floki Inu has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Floki Inu Profile

Floki Inu’s genesis date was July 7th, 2021. Floki Inu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,060,943,334,243 tokens. Floki Inu’s official message board is realflokiinu.medium.com. Floki Inu’s official website is floki.com. Floki Inu’s official Twitter account is @realflokiinu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Floki Inu is https://reddit.com/r/floki and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Floki Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “The Floki Inu protocol is a cross-chain community-driven token available on two blockchains: Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Floki Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Floki Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Floki Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

