FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIMO. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.6% in the second quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,009 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 127.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 454 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 31.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIMO stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.95. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $51.82 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $250.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 32.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Silicon Motion Technology to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

