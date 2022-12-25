FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 593.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,637 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. LHC Group makes up approximately 1.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $128,922,000 after purchasing an additional 648,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 781.5% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $83,167,000 after purchasing an additional 473,440 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 455.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 336,717 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LHC Group during the second quarter worth about $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LHC Group by 4,683.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after purchasing an additional 255,887 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $165.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.20. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $169.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.87, a P/E/G ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 0.44.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.31). LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $576.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

