FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 25,968 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.12 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.97.

About Sprott Physical Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.