FNY Investment Advisers LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Ferguson makes up 1.1% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,490,000 after acquiring an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after buying an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $391,174,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £132 ($160.35) to £125 ($151.85) in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.40) to GBX 9,890 ($120.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,321.55.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $124.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 47.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.90%.

Ferguson Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.