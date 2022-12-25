Frax Share Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.83 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (FXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $346.48 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share token can now be purchased for $4.77 or 0.00028328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Frax Share has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Frax Share Token Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,822,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,658,479 tokens. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Share Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

