Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Lowered to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.46.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 0.71. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $28.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average of $13.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 53.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.07 million. Research analysts expect that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $502,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,112,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,998,493.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 32,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $410,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi acquired 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.78 per share, for a total transaction of $502,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,112,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,998,493.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock worth $14,604,578 and sold 103,600 shares worth $1,453,892. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 11,595,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,866,700 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,342,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,599,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,415,000 after buying an additional 3,460,129 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth approximately $51,705,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in shares of Freshworks by 75.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 5,199,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,435,000 after buying an additional 2,238,193 shares in the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

