Frontier Price Hits $0.17 on Top Exchanges (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One Frontier token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Frontier has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

