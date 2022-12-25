G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GIII. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of GIII stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $620.22 million, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb purchased 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.96 per share, for a total transaction of $246,240.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,302,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 178,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.