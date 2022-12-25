Gala Reaches Market Cap of $129.50 Million (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala token can now be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $129.50 million and approximately $35.14 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gala Token Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. The official website for Gala is gala.games. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

