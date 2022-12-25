Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Purchases C$358,000.00 in Stock

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) Director Christopher Charles Ferraro bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$358,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 157,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$563,850.
Galaxy Digital Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of GLXY stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$3.55. 867,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,727. The stock has a market capitalization of C$366.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.80. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.50 and a twelve month high of C$27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.02.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
