Galxe Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (GAL)

Galxe (GAL) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Galxe token can currently be bought for approximately $1.06 or 0.00006315 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galxe has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Galxe has a total market cap of $57.62 million and $8.93 million worth of Galxe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Galxe Profile

Galxe’s genesis date was May 5th, 2022. Galxe’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,267,333 tokens. Galxe’s official message board is blog.galxe.com. The official website for Galxe is galxe.com. Galxe’s official Twitter account is @galxe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galxe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Galxe is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy’s Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API.The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galxe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galxe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galxe using one of the exchanges listed above.

