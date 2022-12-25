Gas Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $125.51 Million (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. During the last seven days, Gas has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $125.51 million and $3.01 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00012667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000338 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $901.40 or 0.05376111 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $83.11 or 0.00495678 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,924.26 or 0.29369184 BTC.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gas is neo.org.
Gas Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
