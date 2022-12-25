General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $85.00 at UBS Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com cut General Mills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.15.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 25,902 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $2,007,405.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,530 shares in the company, valued at $6,396,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $1,833,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 5.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of General Mills by 55.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 157,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in General Mills by 1.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 209,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

