General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Reduced by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.4% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,619,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,533,038. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.55. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on General Motors to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.74.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

