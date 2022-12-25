GensoKishi Metaverse Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $763,017.89 (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $314.89 million and approximately $763,017.89 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

