Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.5% of Empirical Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,390.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gilead Sciences to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.30.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,714,446. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $106.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.19%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

