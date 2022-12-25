Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.78.

NYSE GKOS opened at $42.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.44 and a beta of 1.23. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 6.84.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $71.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.88 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 31.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Glaukos by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Glaukos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

