Gnosis Market Cap Hits $223.66 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $223.66 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Gnosis token can currently be bought for about $86.37 or 0.00513047 BTC on exchanges.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

