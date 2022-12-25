Goldfinch Tops 24 Hour Volume of $116,349.77 (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Goldfinch has a market cap of $17.45 million and $116,349.77 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldfinch token can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00003127 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Goldfinch has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,076,179 tokens. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldfinch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldfinch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldfinch using one of the exchanges listed above.

