Golem Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.70 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Golem has a market cap of $196.62 million and $2.70 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001168 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Golem

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Golem

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

