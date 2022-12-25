Grin (GRIN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.22 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. Grin has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.0648 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,834.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00392911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021732 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00859082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00095695 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00596819 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00256183 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.