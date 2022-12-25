H2O DAO (H2O) Price Tops $0.12 on Top Exchanges

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. One H2O DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, H2O DAO has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. H2O DAO has a market cap of $26.80 million and approximately $151,423.00 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

H2O DAO Profile

H2O DAO’s genesis date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for H2O DAO is h2o.homes.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

