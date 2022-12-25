Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Shares Acquired by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HTRB opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $40.01.

