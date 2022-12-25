Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.85 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 25th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $20.85 million and approximately $919,775.87 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $30.61 or 0.00181776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

