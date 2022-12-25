HB Wealth Management LLC Acquires 18,670 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,670 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,316,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,506,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,270,000 after purchasing an additional 495,965 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,406,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,140,000 after purchasing an additional 175,554 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after purchasing an additional 161,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.