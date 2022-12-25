HB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.19 Billion Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,639,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 25.3% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,191,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $191.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

