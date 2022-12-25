HB Wealth Management LLC Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,132 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,825.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 824,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,025,000 after purchasing an additional 796,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.02 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.95.

